BB murder case

How money was taken out from Mush accounts, ATC again asks FIA

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The special anti-terrorism court (ATC) once again directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday to explain as to how money was withdrawn from the frozen bank accounts of former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

The court was hearing the murder case of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in which Musharraf is among the accused. The FIA’s prosecutor and investigation officer did not attend the hearing.

The court expressed displeasure over the agency’s failure to present details of Musharraf’s assets and transactions from his frozen bank accounts. Adjourning the hearing till July 27, Judge Asghar Khan ordered the FIA to present an explanation on how transactions were taking place from a frozen account.

The ATC has been seeking details of the transactions for months now. On February 15 this year, the FIA had submitted details of Musharraf’s properties in Pakistan. The investigating agency told the court that its report contained complete details of Musharraf’s assets except for some of his bank accounts. The court had reprimanded the FIA for withdrawal of money from Musharraf’s frozen bank accounts and directed it to present a report.