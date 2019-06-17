JI chief asks govt to withdraw its budget proposals

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq on Monday asked the PTI government to withdraw its IMF-dictated budget instead of raising hue and cry in Parliament. The JI top leader, while talking to newsmen outside the Parliament House after attending the Senate session, said the budget presented by the government had added to miseries of the masses, but the government was not ready to listen to point of view of the opposition parties in Parliament. Sirajul Haq said the government was neither ready to mend its ways nor it was ready to listen to criticism by the opposition parties on its performance and policies. Criticizing the government’s policy inside the National Assembly and Senate, Senator Sirajul Haq said that non serious attitude of the members sitting on the treasury benches could not be considered democratic and parliamentary. The JI leader warned the government that it would face problems if it opted for one-wheeling saying that the ruling party would have bring about positive change in its attitude. “We desire that the government does not meet any accidental death,” he said.