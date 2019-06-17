$236m allocated for development

BUREWALA: The Punjab government has allocated $236 million for development in the areas of solid waste, sewerage, water supply, urban roads, open public spaces and streetlights in 16 municipal committees of the province under the World Bank’s funded ‘Punjab Cities Programme, The News has learnt.

Under the programme, 16 municipal committees of Vehari, Burewala, Jhelum, Daska, Wazirabad, Kamoke, Muridke, Hafizabad, Gojra, Jaranwala, Jhang, Kot Addu, Okara, Kamalia, Bahawalnagar and Khanewal would be provided $180 million performance based

grants.

Mechanism of performance based grants would be replicated in other municipalities after successful experience. Meanwhile, Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali said that the administration was working already on proper and target based utilisation of the grant for

two sub-divisions in the district.

We would try to utilise this opportunity in a transparent and efficient manner through proper coordination and supervision, he added.Bandits injure trader: Three dacoits shot at and injured a trader for resisting a robbery bid at Z-Block Housing scheme on Monday.

Three bandits barged into the house of Tanvir Khan and shot at and injured him when he put up resistance. Rescue-1122 shifted him to the THQ hospital, Burewala. Model Town police are investigating.

Body recovered from canal: The body of a mentally ill woman was recovered from PI Link Canal on Monday. Reportedly, Shamim Akhtar, 65, of Tarekhani Banglow, Arifwala, was mentally disturbed and fell into the canal and drowned. Rescue-1122 recovered the body and handed it to the Arifwala police.