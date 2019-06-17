close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
Three girls among 4 kidnapped in Okara

National

OC
Our Corrrespondent
June 18, 2019

OKARA: A woman and three girls were abducted from different parts of the city on Monday. The daughter of Muhammad Aslam and her sister-in-law Sana Bibi were allegedly abducted by accused Hafiz Aslam, Arshad, Younis, Shafi, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Hussain, Allah Ditta and Tariq at Panjiripur village. Afsaran Bibi was allegedly abducted by accused Iqbal, Shakil and Khalid Mehmood at 53/2L village. Aqsa Bibi was allegedly abducted by accused Naveed and his accomplices at 17/1AL village. Police have registered separate cases.

