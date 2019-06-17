close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
June 18, 2019

Police Qaumi Razakars demand salaries

Peshawar

June 18, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Police Qaumi Razakars on Monday staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club to protest against the non-payment of the salaries and other facilities to them.

Led by Mohammad Usman, Ashraf Khan and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They marched on the road and chanted slogans against the government. The speakers said that volunteer force was constituted in the year 2000 but they had not been given salaries for the last seven years and it was difficult for them to serve without salaries. They demanded facilities as given to their counterparts in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

