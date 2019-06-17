ANP submits notice in assembly on Waziristan curfew

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a call attention notice at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat seeking a response on the loss of precious lives due to the curfew in North Waziristan district.

ANP provincial general secretary and parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the notice to draw the attention of the speaker to the issue of curfew in North Waziristan.

The notice read the curfew had been imposed in North Waziristan for the last 10 days which had resulted in the shortage of food and medicines and could result in deaths of innocent people.

Sardar Hussain Babak expressed concern over the government silence on the humanitarian crisis in North Waziristan. He said the people of the area were facing a difficult situation and the clamping of the curfew had added to their miseries.

The ANP leader said the continued silence of the prime minister, chief minister and the governor over the issue was creating a sense of alienation among the residents of the area.He demanded the provision of food items to the area and compensation packages to the families whose loved ones had died during the curfew.