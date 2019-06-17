Aisam, Santiago win Nature Valley Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez won Nature Valley Open in Nottingham, UK.
The top seed duo overpowered the unseeded Chinese pair of Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-5 in the final. They will next feature in Ilkley Trophy in UK. They are top seeds in this ATP Challenger that is being played on grass surface.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez won Nature Valley Open in Nottingham, UK.
The top seed duo overpowered the unseeded Chinese pair of Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-5 in the final. They will next feature in Ilkley Trophy in UK. They are top seeds in this ATP Challenger that is being played on grass surface.