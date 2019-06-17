Aisam, Santiago win Nature Valley Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez won Nature Valley Open in Nottingham, UK.

The top seed duo overpowered the unseeded Chinese pair of Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-5 in the final. They will next feature in Ilkley Trophy in UK. They are top seeds in this ATP Challenger that is being played on grass surface.