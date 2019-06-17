close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Aisam, Santiago win Nature Valley Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez won Nature Valley Open in Nottingham, UK.

The top seed duo overpowered the unseeded Chinese pair of Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-5 in the final. They will next feature in Ilkley Trophy in UK. They are top seeds in this ATP Challenger that is being played on grass surface.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports