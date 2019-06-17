Baseball chief visits SST school Rashidabad

KARACHI: The President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah visited Sargodhian Spirit Trust (SST) Public School Rashidabad in District Tando Allahyar of Hyderabad division.

Fakhar Amir Kazmi, Legal Advisor PFB, and Perwaiz Ahmad Sheikh, President Hyderabad Baseball Association, accompanied him. Fakahr observed the sports facilities at the school and had a brief talk with Director Sports Deedar Ali Khoso about the improvement of sports facilities.

Air Commodore (Rtd) Nayyer Qayyum Khawaja, the principal of the school, promised his cooperation for organising baseball events in the school in the best possible manner. Fakhar appreciated the facilities, saying that the infrastructure was up-to-date and that baseball events of even the highest level could be organised at the school. There are separate sections for deaf and blind children, where they are given education along with the training of baseball and other sports.