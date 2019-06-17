Sibi hottest, records 47°C

LAHORE: Scattered rain, which hit the city in the morning and noon increased humidity here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. The Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the east Arabian Sea is likely to further weaken into a depression by today (Tuesday).

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Kalat Mirpurkhas Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in other cities, including Mithi, Kasur and Bannu. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°