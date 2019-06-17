Budget 2019-20 ‘enemy of people’: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday termed Federal Budget 2019-20 an “enemy of the people” and vowed to “try our best not to let it pass”.

Shahbaz, also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was heading and addressing the party's joint parliamentary meeting. Leaders of the allied parties were also present during the discussion.

According to sources, various matters, including Pakistan's political and economic conditions as well as a plan of action for the opposition's protest campaign. A strategy to deal with the federal budget 2019-20 being passed in the Parliament was also contemplated. He told the meeting they would come with full force to not let it pass.

It is for the first time in the parliamentary history that an incumbent government itself was not letting a review of the budget start, Shahbaz said, and it was a deliberate plan. Noting how a multitude of rumours about him have been circulating around, the PML-N leader said he met former prime minister and his brother, Nawaz Sharif, who he said was in high spirits but concerned about the conditions in the country.