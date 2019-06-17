Foreign firms to take part in POGEE

KARACHI: The 17th International exhibition for oil, gas and energy industry, POGEE 2019, is scheduled to be organised from June 20 to June 22 at the Expo Centre, Karachi with 30 countries to participate in the mega show, a statement said on Monday.

The Pakistan oil gas and energy exhibition is all set to display the state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, technological advancement and innovative services and is expected to attract approximately 8,000 to 10,000 visitors related to oil, gas and energy sectors from Rawalpindi Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Muzzafargarh, Shakohpura, Multan, Lahore and Karachi.

More than 250 companies from around 25 countries are setting up stalls in the show, including China, Germany, Italy, Canada, Austria, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Japan, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Denmark, Belgium, Malaysia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Sweden, The Netherlands, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Slovakia and South Korea.

The exhibition provides an opportunity to bring together the international business professionals and the leading local industry players to exchange their technical and business expertise in a highly focused B2B environment to acquaint the local industry with the latest developments in the worldwide oil gas and energy sector.