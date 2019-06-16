Excitement grips twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Twin cities’ roads were giving a deserted look on Sunday as people preferred staying at home or joining the already set gathering to watch Pakistan-India’s long-awaited World Cup clash at Old Trafford (Manchester).

A few giant screens were raised at different places of twin cities for the comfort and excitement of the masses. A giant screen was erected at Fatima Jinnah Park in F-9 where huge gathering was seen watching teams in action.

“I am amazed at Pakistan team’s fielding. Yet again they missed easy opportunities of making early inroads into India innings. Rohit Sharma was a gone case had Fakhar Zaman threw the ball at the right end. It was just a matter of throwing the ball to Sarfaraz Ahmed at the batting end.

“Pakistan should have kept in mind that Rohit and Raul was a new pair and as such chances were there that running between the wickets would not be all that easier. Rohail went on to hit big century,” Syed Owais, the former UAE national player who was also amongst the audience, said. He added that he just wanted to see the joy of the people. “To my amazement people in Islamabad really know how to make full use of entertainment opportunity. People are watching every action with full excitement.”

Majority of cricket enthusiasts were seen complaining about the wayward bowling of Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan.

“Both look off colored. Possibly they have not been training hard. The two are young and have a lot of cricket ahead of them. They are talented but why they are not concentrating on their fitness. They should be focused enough to give the best on given day. Hassan spread the ball all around and that turned out to be the main reason of India setting such a big total,” Haseeb Hasan said.

The majority of crowd at the Fatima Jinnah Park was seen praying and hoping that the Greenshirts would make history by beating India for the first time in the World Cup.