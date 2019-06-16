PO killed in Faisalabad encounter

FAISALABAD: A proclaimed offender was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with police near Ghona Chak in the jurisdiction of Millat Town police on Sunday.

Ghulam Muhammadabad police was taking proclaimed offender Hafiz Salman Randhawa for the recovery of weapons used in the crimes when eight armed motorcyclists opened fire at the pole vehicle to get released their accomplice, which was retaliated. As a result, Hafiz Salman Randhawa received bullet injuries by the firing of his accomplices.

He was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The PO was wanted by the police in 34 cases of terrorism, murder, dacoity and extortion of money in addition to murder of 16 persons, including Madina Town police SHO Mehr Nadeem Anjum and four other policemen. Gulberg police had arrested Hafiz Salman Randhawa from Kotli, Azad Kashmir, on May 19. During investigation, the police had recovered hand-grenades and a Kalashnikov used for killing of former SHO Mehr Nadeem Anjum from the accused.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene by leaving a motorcycle, sub-machine gun and pistols on the spot. A special team was constituted to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown notice for Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Usman Town, Millat Town, Ramdewali, Shafi Dying, 7-JB, Motorway City, Base Line Industrial, Sitara Textile, Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Super, Millat Road, Rasoolpur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent Board, DTM, Mughalpura, University Town, Noorpur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation and FDA City feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station would remain suspended from 5am to 7am on Monday (June 17).

Rs 250m approved for FWMC machinery: The Punjab government has approved Rs 250 million funds for the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to purchase machinery. The FWMC spokesman said that more than 1,600 tons waste was generated in Faisalabad daily and the FWMC was facing difficulties to shift and dump the waste due to short of vehicles and other machinery. Now, the government had approved Rs 250 million for the FWMC and the amount would be utilised for the purchase of machinery, which would help improving waste disposal performance of the company, he added.

Murderer held from airport: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday claimed to have arrested an accused of a murder case from the Faisalabad International Airport. The FIA spokesman said that Ghazanfar Ali had allegedly killed Muhammad Irfan of Chak 50-GB Samundri in 2007 and escaped to Dubai. On his return, the FIA team arrested the accused from the Faisalabad International Airport, he added.