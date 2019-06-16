close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
Newsdesk
June 17, 2019

Pak Army announces top brass’ reshuffle

N
Newsdesk
June 17, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Sunday announced a number of changes to postings of its top generals, most notably appointing Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI).

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt-Gen Aamir Abbasi has been appointed as Quarter Master General (QMG) of the Pakistan Army. Lt-Gen Moazzam Ejaz has been appointed as Engineer in Chief. Lt-Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah has been appointed as Corps Commander Gujranwala. Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed as Adjutant General Pakistan Army and Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as Director General ISI.

