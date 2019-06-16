Pak Army announces top brass’ reshuffle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Sunday announced a number of changes to postings of its top generals, most notably appointing Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI).
According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt-Gen Aamir Abbasi has been appointed as Quarter Master General (QMG) of the Pakistan Army. Lt-Gen Moazzam Ejaz has been appointed as Engineer in Chief. Lt-Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah has been appointed as Corps Commander Gujranwala. Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed as Adjutant General Pakistan Army and Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as Director General ISI.
