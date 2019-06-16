Career counselling; questions and answers

Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi

Q1: I am studying in FSc Pre-Engineering year two. I already reappeared in the exams of Chemistry and Physics in year one. Now I am trying hard to clear the year two in one go. Please suggest me the specialisation in my bachelors. (Solat Ali, Mandi Bahauddin)

Ans: It looks like you didn’t work well and it is just because you might not have any subject interest of science. I don’t know if your marks in matriculation especially in math, physics and chemistry as this would now be the basis for your future specialism. I advise you to choose social science or Information Technology. You may choose ICom or ICS at intermediate level. I’m hopeful you would score well in information technology/ ICS as this is very popular these days. Passing with at least B grade will help you in future plan/ success. You can look for further advice at that stage.

Q2: After doing DAE Chemical I will be passing BTech this year in the same subject i.e. Chemical. I would appreciate your guidance for future career/ plan. Do you think I should try Management or I should try my luck applying for CSS? (Shakirullah Shah – Mirpur)

Ans: I think you have lot of time at such a young age. For doing CSS and serving the public sector in the government departments/ cadre you must plan your preparation strategy thoroughly. I advise you to do it only if you have interest in doing CSS. Make sure that you pass the CSS. It doesn’t dependent upon a basic degree whether you are a doctor or an engineer. It hardly matters. The important thing is that you have strong communication skills both in English and Urdu. Strong analytical skills, understanding of verbal learning, command over critical thinking, these are all components which will help you to succeed in your CSS. The keys subjects which you need to be sharp and good at are international relations, current affairs and politics with strong general knowledge in addition to your specialist subjects in sciences or engineering. I think if you follow my advice it will help you a lot in passing your CSS exams.

Q3: I’m in second semester of Pharm– D. I’m doing this degree from Punjab University. My cousins and friends say there is no space for women in this specialism. Do you think there is no future for women in this field? Would it be wise if I leave this degree? And take admission in any specialisation other than this which has better future prospects? (Komal Ansari – Lahore)

Ans: According to my knowledge and experience, getting good grades in pharmacy degree will definitely give you better future career opportunities and chances to get a good job in many ways and certainly in two unique areas; pharmaceutical marketing, pharmaceutical research and drug development etc. For senior career opportunities in multinational drug companies in Pakistan you should do pharmaceutical marketing and the second one leads to getting a good MSc in pharmaceutical research in the area of modern drug development that is available around the world. I hope this advice will help you in taking the best decision.

Q4: I passed Electrical Engineering recently and now have developed interest for doing MBA to have more future career opportunities as it will be a blend of Engineering and Management. I thought your advice would be more important to me at this stage? Do you think it is a good idea? (Najeebullah Memon – Islamabad)

Ans: In my opinion after graduation as an engineer and your registration with the PEC you should get internship/ reasonable relevant experience for at least 2/3 years. Check to find one in your own specialist area. It will help you to get an idea on the specialist subject that you may need to follow on the management side being an engineer and in the end will ultimately save your time in taking successful steps in your career and help in growth.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).