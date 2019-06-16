Biker crushed to death by car

NOWSHERA: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Hakimabad area here on Sunday.

It was learnt that one Irshad was riding his motorcycle to return home from work when he was hit by a car at Hakimabad. He fell from the bike and died on the spot. The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving behind his car. The police impounded the car and registered a case.