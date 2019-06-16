PTI ministers exploiting Bilawal, Maryam meeting, says Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: PPP senior leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday claimed that the PTI government arrested party’s co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh MPA Faryal Talpur to divert the attention of the people from anti-poor budget.

Talking to media persons, the PPP’s senior leader Shah said the parliament recorded new history for not allowing the opposition to debate on the federal budget. He said the government could not threaten him and he was not afraid of being arrested, challenging the government to conduct an open trial to prove his corruption.

Syed Khursheed Shah said that he neither did any corruption nor did anything wrong while the PTI government wanted to probe against him for acquiring a piece of land illegally and he did not occupy any of the illegal land. He said the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is part of democracy.

Shah said the PTI parliamentarians wanted to exploit the meeting as they termed that the meeting is to rescue their fathers and a tactic to pressurise to get NRO. He said it is impossible to get NRO from the PTI government adding that the PPP’s leadership has already spent time in jails in the past.

The PPP senior leader said the people have decided to come out to protest against the PTI government and its anti-poor budget that blackened the history of the country. He said the federal budget is to victimise the poor and the people are unable to run their households. He said the PTI government is already aware and it does not allow the opposition to debate on the budget.

Khursheed Shah proposed a commission of the Supreme Court judges to investigate the allegations against him, especially the land grabing case and also told the authorities to ensure across-the-board accountability. He said the government wants to create anarchy over the references against the honourbale judges.