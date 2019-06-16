close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

Education secy issued with notice on plea for constructing school

Karachi

June 17, 2019

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the provincial education secretary, the Mirpur Sakro education officer and others on a petition seeking the construction of a school building in Mirpur Sakro.

Petitioner Mohammad Iqbal Kazmi said in his petition that the Sindh Education Department had approved the upgrade of a middle school in Goth Anwar Jamali, adding that the tender for the construction of the school building had also been approved.

He told the court that despite the approval of the tender worth Rs8.31 million, no progress had been made for the construction of the school building. He expressed fear that the amount allocated for the construction of the school building could be misappropriated due to the negligence of the department concerned.

He requested that the court direct the education department to complete the construction of the school building that was approved as part of the upgrade of the middle school and call for a report to be filed after the completion of the structure.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued notices to the education secretary, the Mirpur Sakro education officer and others, calling for them to file their comments on July 10.

