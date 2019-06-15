5th edition of Pakistan’s Startup Cup: Peshawar-based startups among top 3 entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: Two Peshawar-based startups were among the top three entrepreneurs at the 5th edition of Pakistan’s Startup Cup.

Nano IT Solutions bagged the Cup by securing the first position and prize money of Rs1 million while Aprus Technologies secured the runner-up position and prize money of Rs500,000. Both of the Peshawar-based startups are incubated at the National Incubation Centre Peshawar.

More than 2000 startups joined the competition across the nation with the workshops and pitches being held at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Faisalabad.

Over a 10 month period the startups passed through multiple stages of the competition. Nano IT Solutions is Pakistan’s first manufacturer of AR VR motion platforms used in education, gaming and training simulators. They have launched an edutainment arcade with their own locally produced motion platforms in Peshawar by the name of VRHere which has already served more than 13000 customers.

Aprus Technologies’ Electrosurgical Unit is one of these ground breaking innovations, which aims to make surgical procedures all around the world safer and more reliable. These units are used in almost all surgical procedures to cut and coagulate the tissues during surgeries.

This year’s Pakistan Startup Cup saw massive interest from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with more than 180 startups joining the competition.