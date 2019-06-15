close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
Pakistani entrepreneur wins GIST Tech-I Award

Islamabad

IH
Ishrat Hyatt
June 16, 2019

Islamabad : The 2019 GIST Catalyst Competition Finalists were announced recently by the website and the thirty finalists represent seventeen countries from around the world, chosen by expert review and a global public vote.

Among the winners is Syed Abrar from Pakistan, of ‘Azaad Health’ who aims to disrupt the healthcare industry by fetching and aggregating individuals’ health information from hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories and wearable fitness devices with his project. This will let people view and monitor their and their loved ones complete health in one place. Users can also securely share their health profile with other hospitals and doctors.

The Catalyst Finalists will now prepare for their upcoming participation in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2019.

