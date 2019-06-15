PPP rallies condemn arrest of Zardari, others

MARDAN/TIMERGARA: Hundreds of activists of Pakistan People’s Party on Saturday staged protest rally against the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

Led by former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti, Najmudin Khan, senior leader Rahimdad Khan, district president Nawabzada Aurang Zeb Khan and other leaders, the PPP activists gathered outside the Mardan Press Club.

The PPP workers chanted slogan against Imran Khan and PTI government.

Addressing the protest rally, Khwaja Hoti and other speakers condemned the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur. They said that the government was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to harass opposition leaders and the arrest of party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur was part of that policy.

The speakers said that it was not accountability but political victimisation.

“The government is trying to hide its failure on all fronts by arresting opposition leaders on false charges,” said Hoti. The PPP leaders said the inefficient government had created an economic crisis during its nine months rule.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Lower Dir chapter, staged protest against the arrest of party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PPP workers gathered Gurgori Chowk and chanted slogans against the government and NAB.

The PPP leaders including former senator Ahmad Hassan Khan, former MNA Malik Azmat Khan, ex-provincial minister Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb Khan, MPA Bakht Baidar Khan, district councillor Alam Zeb advocate, ex-MPA Zamin Khan, PSF divisional president Sohail Nawab Yousafzai, Najeebullah Uthmani and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers alleged that NAB had lost authority its credibility as an institution, which had been taking dictations from the government for political victimisation of opposition only.

They demanded early release of PPP leaders and warned to launch protest movement if their leaders were not released at the earliest.