Chalmers, Campbell named in Aussie swimming squad

BRISBANE, Australia: Olympic 100-metre freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers and former women’s world record holder Cate Campbell headline a 27-strong Australian squad for the world swimming championships in South Korea next month.

Head coach Jacco Verhaeren said he was encouraged by the quick times produced during Australian trials over the past six days, setting them up for another fierce battle with arch-rivals the United States. “We have very strong qualification standards which is based on the top eight times in previous world championships, so this is a smaller team than perhaps previous worlds, but a very strong team I believe,” he said. “There have been some fantastic individual performances and the depth in some of our relay teams is very promising.”

Only the top two in each final during the trials earned selection, providing they also finished under the tough qualifying time. Consisting of 13 men and 14 women, the squad includes Chalmers, who clocked the fastest 100m in the world this year — a formidable 47.35. He will also compete over 200m along with Clyde Lewis.

Campbell also produced the world’s quickest time this year in the 100m free (52.12) with teammate Emma McKeon claiming second fastest. Mitch Larkin qualified in three events after a world-leading 2019 time in the 200m individual medley (1:55.72) — a new Commonwealth record. He will also line up in his favoured backstroke events in both the 100m and 200m — for which he was world champion in 2015. Australia’s new middle-distance queen Ariarne Titmus will swim the 400m freestyle after setting a new Commonwealth mark of 3:59.35, along with the 200m and 800m freestyle. Olympic champion Mack Horton failed to make the necessary qualifying time in either the 200m, 400m or 800m freestyle, but Verhaeren used discretionary powers to include him in the squad.

Australia squad: Men: Kyle Chalmers, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Alex Graham, Mack Horton, Mitch Larkin, Clyde Lewis, Cameron McEvoy, Jack McLoughlin, David Morgan, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Matt Temple, Matt Wilson, Bradley Woodward

Women: Minna Atherton, Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell, Madeleine Gough, Jess Hansen, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Kiah Melverton, Leah Neale, Jenna Strauch, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson. —AFP