Rs13.2b being spent on Gurdwara Kartarpur uplift

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to complete first phase of development of Gurdwara Kartarpur Corridor with estimated cost of Rs13.2 billion for construction of bridge, road, rest rooms for capacity of 1000 person and other affiliated facilities within this ongoing calendar year.

It is estimated that seven to ten thousands devotees belonging to Sikhs community from India and other parts of the world will visit their holy place on daily basis. The government is considering levying $20 entry fees on per visitor coming from abroad while very nominal fee will charged from local visitors.

The government has earmarked Rs1 billion for land acquisition and development work of Kartarpur in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the budget 2019-20 against initially estimated cost of Rs3 billion.

The government will construct special inns and community kitchen (Langarkhana) for visitors of this place. After payment of entry fees, the devotees will enter into Pakistani area and will walk around one kilometer then buses will pick up to