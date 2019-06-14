close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

Brazilian coaches to supervise soccer camp at MTFA

Sports

June 15, 2019

LAHORE: A one-month long summer football camp would commence at Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) from June 17, 2019.

According to details made available here on Friday, the camp would be supervised by professional coaches from Brazil and this will be the first time that Brazilian coaches are coming to Pakistan to run a camp at a private academy. The camp would run five days a week from Monday to Friday.

Mian Rizwan Ali, President MTFA, who is also the President of Lahore District Football Association, said that he has always strived to promote football at all levels and MTFA is always one step ahead of the football community in providing excellent opportunities to the budding football generation.Speaking about his future plans, Rizwan said he intends to take an MTFA U-19 team on European tour and he is also planning to upgrade the facilities including artificial turf at MTFA.

