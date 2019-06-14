Tayyab, Danish sail into Int’l Squash C’ship final

LAHORE: Tayyab Aslam and Danish Atlas are all set to play the final of FMC International Men Squash Championship 2019 here at Lahore on Saturday.

On Friday, two semifinals were played here at the Punjab Squash Complex courts. Secretary Punjab Squash Sheraz Saleem, Treasurer Tariq Siddique Malik, Vp Tariq Farooq Rana, Chief Referee Tahir Khanzada, coaches, players and lot of squash spectators witnessed the trilling semifinals.

In the first semifinal, eighth seed Danish Atlas outclassed the 3rd seeded Ammad Fareed by 11/7, 11/5, 8/11, 11/9 in a 46 minutes long match. Danish won first two games convincingly but in third, Ammad Fareed came back strongly and won the game. In 4th game Danish again showed his class and experience and won the match and qualified for the final.

Danish felt relieved after winning the semi-final with a reason that he was off the court for quite some time. In second semifinal, Tayyab Aslam beat Zahir Shah by 11/9, 11/3, 11/3 and made its way to the final. Tayyab, number one seeded player of this mega event, played exceptionally well and trashed his opponent by straight three games. Tayyab Aslam later expressed his joy in winning. President Punjab Squash Dr. Nadeem Muktar along with MD FMC Farooq Shahid is chief guest at the final which will be played on 3.00pm on Saturday (today).