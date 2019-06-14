PHF president departs for FIH meeting

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar has departed for Switzerland to participate in an important meeting of FIH. The PHF president will discuss the possibilities of Pakistan’s participation in the Olympic qualifying rounds, and reduction in the heavy penalty imposed on Pakistan for not participating in the FIH Pro League in February this year. A legal adviser of PHF accompanies the PHF president.