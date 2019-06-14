close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

PHF president departs for FIH meeting

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar has departed for Switzerland to participate in an important meeting of FIH. The PHF president will discuss the possibilities of Pakistan’s participation in the Olympic qualifying rounds, and reduction in the heavy penalty imposed on Pakistan for not participating in the FIH Pro League in February this year. A legal adviser of PHF accompanies the PHF president.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports