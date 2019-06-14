close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

‘Centre to be set up in Haripur to facilitate victims of violence’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

HARIPUR: The Haripur police would set up a Women and Children Facilitation Centre to help the victims of violence get access to free legal aid and rehabilitation services.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Jan told a meeting of representatives of civil society organisations, government departments and media here on Friday that though the police were already offering assistance to the citizens within the purview of it legal responsibilities, there was still a lot more to be done for the victims of violence and sexual abuse.

He said through this initiative the victims of violence and sexual abuse would be facilitated to get free legal aid and psychological counselling. For all these activities, he said, a desk was going to be set up at the DPO office where the policewomen would be on duty round-the-clock with a toll free number.

