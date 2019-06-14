close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Minor boy found dead in garbage dump

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a garbage dump in New Karachi on Friday.

Police officials said that the body was found burnt in the dump in Khamiso Goth within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. The corpse was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later taken to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification.

Police said that the body was completely burnt while they were looking for the heirs to identify the victim. They added that the nature of the death was also yet to be ascertained. No case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi