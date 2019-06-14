Minor boy found dead in garbage dump

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a garbage dump in New Karachi on Friday.

Police officials said that the body was found burnt in the dump in Khamiso Goth within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. The corpse was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later taken to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification.

Police said that the body was completely burnt while they were looking for the heirs to identify the victim. They added that the nature of the death was also yet to be ascertained. No case has been registered while further investigations are underway.