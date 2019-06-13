close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 14, 2019

Two terror suspects held

National

 
June 14, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Thursday arrested two suspected terrorists near the residential compound of Chinese engineers and recovered huge quantity of explosives, weapons from their possession.

According to CTD, the accused were arrested near officers’ colony Canal Road on Jhang-Toba Tek Sing Road where Chinese engineers working on road projects were temporarily staying.

The accused who were identified as Muhammad Abdullah S/o Allah Dita and Khalid Khan s/o Fatah Khan, were belonged to banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan