Two terror suspects held

TOBA TEK SINGH: A team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Thursday arrested two suspected terrorists near the residential compound of Chinese engineers and recovered huge quantity of explosives, weapons from their possession.

According to CTD, the accused were arrested near officers’ colony Canal Road on Jhang-Toba Tek Sing Road where Chinese engineers working on road projects were temporarily staying.

The accused who were identified as Muhammad Abdullah S/o Allah Dita and Khalid Khan s/o Fatah Khan, were belonged to banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan.