UHS board meets

LAHORE: The 146th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair.

The board considered the thesis reports of Dr. Shehla Aslam M.Phil (Behavioural Sciences), Muhammad Mudassar Rashid M.Phil (Human Genetics & Molecular Biology), Dr. Faiza Shafqat M.Phil (Haematology), Dr. Aisha Liaqat M.Phil (Microbiology), Dr. Rabab Miraj M.Phil (Pharmacology), Dr. Bisma Fatima Aslam M.Phil (Pharmacology), Dr. Mehvish Sajjad M.Phil (Science of Dental Materials), Dr. Daud Anthoney M.Phil (Science of Dental Materials), Dr. Bushra Iftikhar M.Phil (Biochemistry), Dr. Nyla Kehkashan Munawar M.S. (Obst. & Gynae.), Dr. Amna Ahsan M.Phil (Oral Biology), Dr. Quratul-Ain-Gul M.Phil (Oral Pathology), Asia Jahanzeb M.Phil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Histotechnology), Rida Fatima M.Phil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Haematotechnology) and Dr. Beenish Ejaz M.Phil (Haematology). The synopses of following students were also considered for registration in various postgraduate courses: Dr. Fawad Ahmad Randhawa MHPE, Dr. Shandana Tarique MHPE, Anum Fatima MHPE, Dr. Arfa Naeem M.Phil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Dr. Mehreen Afzal M.Phil (Microbiology), Dr. Misbah Aslam M.Phil (Anatomy) and others.