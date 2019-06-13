CM grieved

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of the father of foreign office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

CM GRIEF

CM condoles with President

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of brother-in-law of President Arif Alvi. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.