Trash fuel

If the potholed and bumpy surface was not enough, now the Islamabad Expressway between Gulberg Green and Rawat is being used to dump garbage on the sides of the road. The CDA and Islamabad Administration are requested to ensure that this practice is stopped by imposing heavy fines.

At the same time, an area should be selected where this garbage can be dumped. Later, a power plant could be set up that uses garbage as fuel, as is being done in many countries. This way garbage would be disposed of and electricity generated.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad