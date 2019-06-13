close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 14, 2019

Trash fuel

Top Story

 
June 14, 2019

If the potholed and bumpy surface was not enough, now the Islamabad Expressway between Gulberg Green and Rawat is being used to dump garbage on the sides of the road. The CDA and Islamabad Administration are requested to ensure that this practice is stopped by imposing heavy fines.

At the same time, an area should be selected where this garbage can be dumped. Later, a power plant could be set up that uses garbage as fuel, as is being done in many countries. This way garbage would be disposed of and electricity generated.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story