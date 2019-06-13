Senator wants development projects’ ban reviewed

BARA: Senator Momin Khan Afridi from the Khyber district asked the government to review the ban on the development projects in the tribal districts.

Talking to reporters, the senator said the government had banned the development schemes, which was a deplorable act and beyond understanding. "On the one hand the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government claimed to bring the erstwhile Fata into the mainstream but on the other it did not fulfil the promises made with the tribal people," he added.

The senator reminded the election commission that the development projects were not related to the upcoming election in tribal districts but had been got approved by his brother Nasir Afridi during his tenure as a member of the National Assembly.

He said the residents were facing acute problems due to the delay in the development schemes launching. The senator said the government should end the restriction as soon as possible or else the funds would lapse and people would be deprived of the uplift schemes.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue orders for launching uplift projects in the merged districts as the people were facing problems.