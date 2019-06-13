Zardari taken to hospital for check-up

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday took former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) for checkup.

Zardari was taken to the hospital on the advice of the NAB Medical Board. Doctors at the RIC examined the ex-president after which he was shifted back to the NAB Rawalpindi. Major General (R) Dr. Azhar Kayani supervised the medical examination. According to sources, Zardari underwent CT angiography. Sources said though there was a little problem in his veins, it would be cured through medicines.

A NAB statement said Zardari was being taking care of by the NAB and two medical boards, comprising doctors from the PIMS and Polyclinic, had been constituted.

It said the medical boards were examining Zardari on a daily basis and that he was in good health. It said the visit was for routine medical checkup on the advice of medical boards. “The media is requested to kindly avoid speculations,” the NAB’s official statement stated.

Meanwhile, in an official announcement, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said the NAB Medical Board had suggested a few medicals tests of President Asif Ali Zardari and a NAB team had taken him to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Syed Khursheed Shah also went to the RIC but they were not allowed to meet Zardari. The PPP workers also gathered outside the hospital and raised slogans in support of Zardari.