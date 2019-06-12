Coward PM can’t tolerate my speech, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday tweeted that a “coward Prime Minister cannot tolerate his speech.”

In his tweet, he also demanded resignation of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for not issuing production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari. He tweeted that continuously censoring a parliamentary leader on the floor of the House and denying production order for President Zardari to attend budget session is a new low. “Speaker must resign,” he tweeted.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted, “Buzdil PM can’t tolerate one speech by me. Continuously censoring a parliamentary leader on the floor of the House & denying production order for President Zardari to attend budget session is a new low. Speaker must resign.”

Through another tweet on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took on the government for arresting the political opponents saying that priority of the state is clearly to crush democratic civilian voices.

PPP chairman said while democratic civilian leadership has been arrested, banned organisations, good Taliban and minister who facilitated terrorist roam free.” Clearly priority of the state is to crush democratic civilian voices while continuing to coddle and harbour terrorists and extremists,” he tweeted.

While reacting strongly on the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday night, PPP chairman said the prime minister’s panicked midnight address to the nation fearing he will be unable to pass “PTIMF budget” and his government will fall.

Bilawal Bhutto tweeted that coercion will not work. “No one with a conscious could vote to increase taxes, inflation and unemployment.”

The PPP chairman said this budget is economic suicide “we cannot let it pass,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took a strong notice of registering and sealing of the FIR by the Islamabad Police against Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar and said putting the opposition leaders in fake and fabricated cases is not the accountability but the political victimisation.

He questioned that under which law the FIR against Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar was sealed and kept in secret. “Such kind of tactics are the legacy of the dictatorial rule and as per rule of justice every individual should have to be informed about the allegations against him,” he said. The PPP chairman said the PPP workers never bowed before any pressure.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to the judiciary to take a notice of misuse of law by the government.