Thu Jun 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

FMC Int’l Squash in progress

Sports

LAHORE: Eight matches in round two of the FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2019 were played here at Punjab Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Fourth seed Israr Ahmad lost his match against Abdul Malik Khan by 11-2, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5. In all other matches seeded players qualified for quarterfinals. The second round started with the opening ceremony performed by Secretary PSA Sheraz Saleem who met the players.

Results round two matches: Tayyab Aslam beat Abbas Zeb 7-11 11/7, 11/1, 11/3; Khawaja Adil Maqbool beat Shahzad Ali 11/9, 5-11, 11/13, 11-7, 11/6; Zahir Shah beat Bilal Zakir 11-7, 11-5, 11-6; Abdul Malik Khan beat Israr Ahmed 11-2, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5; Ammad Fareed beat Owais Rasheed 13-11, 14-12, 11-5; Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari beat Naveed Rehman 11-9, 11-6, 11-9; Danish Atlas Khan beat Haris Iqbal 11-6, 11-7, 11-7; Asim Khan beat Waqas Mehboob 6-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7.

