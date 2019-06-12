close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

Fire destroys 25 vehicles in Ghotki

National

SUKKUR: As many as 25 vehicles were reduced to ashes and a house of the Irrigation department was damaged in a blaze at Obaro, Ghotki. The fire started from a house of the Irrigation department at Obaro and spread to the neighbouring Excise Office where it destroyed 25 vehicles, including 11 trucks parked there. According to officials of the Excise Department, all the destroyed vehicles were case properties seized with impounded narcotics, raising suspicions of foul play. Reportedly, the fire brigade also reached the spot late to join efforts to extinguish the fire. The cause of the mysterious blaze could not be ascertained till late night.

