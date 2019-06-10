Asfandyar flays arrest of Zardari

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the arrest of Asif Ali Zardai. Through a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the country was facing ‘civil martial law.’ He said the role of institutions had become suspicious as they were protecting own blue-eyed prime minister. The institutions in a bid to clear all obstacles for the imposed prime minister were putting national leaders behind bars, he said, adding, the powers that be were maligning national leaders and using accountability as a tool to target the opponent. He said these tactics were not only protecting the government but misguiding the masses. The ANP leader said the country was becoming isolated at the international level. He demanded steps for fair accountability to restore masses confidence in the national institutions.