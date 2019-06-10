close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 11, 2019

Asfandyar flays arrest of Zardari

Top Story

BR
Bureau report
June 11, 2019

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the arrest of Asif Ali Zardai. Through a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the country was facing ‘civil martial law.’ He said the role of institutions had become suspicious as they were protecting own blue-eyed prime minister. The institutions in a bid to clear all obstacles for the imposed prime minister were putting national leaders behind bars, he said, adding, the powers that be were maligning national leaders and using accountability as a tool to target the opponent. He said these tactics were not only protecting the government but misguiding the masses. The ANP leader said the country was becoming isolated at the international level. He demanded steps for fair accountability to restore masses confidence in the national institutions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story