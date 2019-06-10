Eight Pak players to feature in Asian Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Eight leading players will compete in the four different categories of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be played at Macau from June 26 to 30.

Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif will play in under-19 category, M Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman will figure in under-17 category, M Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah will be competing in under-15 category whereas Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will be seen in action in under-13 age group event during championship.

The tournament will be followed by Borneo Junior Open to be played in Malaysia between 02–06 July, 19. Naveed Rehman is to figure in under-19 category, Waleed Khalil in under-17, Ashab Irfan in under-17, M Hanif in under-15 and Humam Ahmed in under-15 category. Malaysian will host another tournament from July 9 to 14 in Penang where Naveed Rehman will play in under-19 category, Waleed Khalil and Ashab Irfan in under-17 category. M Hanif (under-15), Humam Ahmed (under-15), Anas Ali Shah (under-15), Saboor Khan in (under-13) and Abdullah Nawaz (under-13) will also be seen in action.

All these side tournaments would help juniors prepare for the World Junior Individual Squash Championship starting in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) between July 30 and August 4, 2019. Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Naveed Rehman, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman and M Hamza Khan will represent Pakistan in the world event. Leading junior players have been training under the watchful eyes of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) coaches at the National Squash Academy in Islamabad. PSF has also asked provincial squash associations and affiliated units to sponsor their potential players for participation in these events.