Security situation: Administration bans public gatherings in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The North Waziristan administration has invoked Section 144 and banned all public gatherings in the tribal district after citing the security situation.

A communication from the North Waziristan deputy commissioner office said the district police officer reported that due to current law and order situation, threats of militancy and other sabotage activities were feared in the district during dharnas (sit-ins), protest rallies, public meetings (Jalsas), and public gathering of five or more persons in the jurisdiction of the North Waziristan tribal district.

It said to prevent any untoward situation, it was imperative to impose a complete ban on dharnas, sit-ins, protest rallies, public meetings (jalsas) and public gatherings of five or more persons the district.

Upon the recommendation of the North Waziristan DPO, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan under the authority of the vested upon him under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed a complete ban on dharnas, protest rallies, public meetings and gathering of five or more persons in the district for a period of 30 days. This order shall extend to the entire district for the period unless withdrawn or modified earlier. The communique said any person contravening the order shall be liable to punishment under Section 188 of the Pakistan Panel Code. This order shall not be applicable to the congregational prayers in mosques and funerals, explained the communication.