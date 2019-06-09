Three killed, nine injured in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Three people were killed while nine others sustained serious injuries as their Double Cabin car overturned at Pasni coastal highway located in Gwadar on Sunday.

Police said all victims were members of a same family, adding, the deceased included an assistant director of the fisheries department, a woman and child, while five women and four children sustained injuries, reported a private news channel. Police said the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

The family was travelling from Pishukan to Karachi when they met with the accident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.