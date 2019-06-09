close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 10, 2019

Three killed, nine injured in Gwadar

National

A
APP
June 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Three people were killed while nine others sustained serious injuries as their Double Cabin car overturned at Pasni coastal highway located in Gwadar on Sunday.

Police said all victims were members of a same family, adding, the deceased included an assistant director of the fisheries department, a woman and child, while five women and four children sustained injuries, reported a private news channel. Police said the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

The family was travelling from Pishukan to Karachi when they met with the accident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan