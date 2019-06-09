Three killed, 11 injured in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Three persons were killed while 11 others injured in different parts of the district, rescue and police sources said on Sunday.

The first incident was reported from the jurisdiction of Kotnajibullah Police Station where Muhammad Fayyaz, 20, had an altercation with his mother who scolded him over some family matter.

The youth locked himself in the bedroom and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. In the second incident, Azhar Mehmood of Hattar village went on the rooftop of his house where he allegedly suffered epilepsy fits and fell down. The critically injured man was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, in another road accident a teenage bike rider, later identified as Nazakat, was killed while two others were injured when two motorbikes collided head-on near the Donali bridge. In Khanpur, five passengers were injured when a speeding motor car collided with a tri-wheeler near Tarnawa. Four bike riders were injured when two motorcycles collided near Tank Chowk on the GT Road in the limits of City Police Station.