Imran’s govt won’t last long: Zardari

NAUDERO: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that Imran Khan’s government will not last long. Talking to newly elected office bearers at the Naudero House in Larkana, Asif Zardari said that in order to launch an anti-government campaign, all the opposition parties should unite. He said that Imran Khan could not understand the problems because he is not a politician, farmer and businessman. He said that the people are distressed because of the failed policies of the PTI-led federal government.