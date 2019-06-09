Gastroenteritis breaks out in Torghar

The gastroenteritis has broken out in a union council of Torghar district as about 200 patients, majority of them children, were treated during the last couple of days, an official said on Sunday.

“As many as 395 patients were examined after the outbreak of gastroenteritis and as many as 200 are suffering from gastroenteritis and 20 of them are in a critical condition,” Torghar Deputy Commissioner Tahir Khan told reporters.

He said a team of the Health Department had set up an emergency medical camp in the affected union council, Harnail in Judbah tehsil and examined as many as 395 patients. The official said the team included paramedics, medical staff and doctors treated 200 patients, including 120 children. “As many as 20 of gastroenteritis patients are in serious condition and are being treated at basic health unit in Judbah,” said deputy commissioner. He said that awareness and sensitization sessions were also being held in the affected union council.

“Besides providing them oral de-hydration salt, people are also being sensitized to drink boiled water,” said the official.