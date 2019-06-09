Three die, four injured as vehicle overturns in Pasni

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Three people, including a woman and child, died on Sunday as a vehicle overturned on the coastal highway in Balochistan’s Pasni. In the accident, nine people were wounded, including five children. The deceased included Assistant Director of Fisheries Department Tahir Peshkani. In a separate accident in Khuzdar, levies sources said that in a collision between two buses at least five passengers were wounded. The wounded were shifted to Lasbela, where they were given first aid. Every year hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic related incidents in the country.
