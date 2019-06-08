Family meets Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: The members of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif family met him at the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday along with his physician Dr Adnan Khan.

Maryam Nawaz, Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and their kids were among those who met Nawaz. A large number of party workers gathered outside the jail, showered rose petals on the vehicle of Maryam Nawaz and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The family spent some time with Nawaz. Dr Adnan carried out examination of the former PM. Maryam and other members of the family were not allowed to meet Nawaz on last Thursday, the day for weekly meeting with him, since the government turned down their request on the reason that Thursday was an Eid holiday. The family was allowed to meet him on Saturday after criticism on mainstream and social media.

After the meeting, Dr Adnan expressed concerns about the failing health of Nawaz and called for medical advice of doctors from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. In his tweet, he said: “Consulted former PM Nawaz Sharif. He is having uncontrolled high blood pressure for which further work-up, labs and ECG is required. The PIC advised sublingual medicines fearing hypertensive emergency, better to be avoided in unsupervised Jail environment. Ideally he needs specialised care.”

Maryam also shared concerns of doctors on her twitter account, saying: “MNS’s personal physicians are of the view that emergency medicines prescribed by PIC doctors can cause sudden drop in BP and stroke as he is already on maximum dose. Adding sublingual must not be done without 24/7 monitoring which is not possible in jail. ECG and fresh labs must be done.”