No chance of Nawaz, Zardari returning to power: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that anything can happen in Pakistan, but there are no chances of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari making their governments again. Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said a protest was right of the opposition, but they did not have anyone with clean hands to present to the public. He blamed Nawaz and Zardari for the prevailing crises. Sh Rashid said: “Shahbaz Sharif was playing on both sides of the wicket, and finding a way out for his brother Nawaz Sharif. “Our biggest mistake was to appoint Shahbaz Sharif as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.”

He also put a question to the reporters: “Where is the process of accountability?”

The minister said Pakistan Railways earned one billion rupees during the last 10 days of Eid and facilitated around 2 million passengers, which was a record. He said Thal Express had the capacity of 600 passengers, but 1,700 passengers travelled in it. Similarly, Kohat Express had the capacity of 670 passengers, but 1,700 passengers travelled by this train. Sh Rashid said he would retire from politics after completion of ML-1 and Nullah Lai projects. He paid rich tributes to the armed forces saying, "I salute martyrs of Pakistan Army and whole nation is standing with the armed forces of Pakistan.” He hoped Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome the crises in a year, adding that the premier would inaugurate Sir Syed Express on June 30, either in Islamabad or Karachi. He said Pakistan Railways had oil stock of five days currently. Also, 15 days’ stock was in transportation process, and with its arrival, railways would have a stock sufficient for 20 days. The minister will inaugurate newly constructed waiting room at Lahore Railway Station on Sunday (today).

Sabah adds: Sh Rashid Ahmad said Pakistan Railways had overhauled 30 old locomotives and railway stations of Lahore Cantonment, Kot Lakhpat and Raiwind were being upgraded in order to reduce burden on the Lahore Railway Station.