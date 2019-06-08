Bus-trailer collision kills five in Bhakkar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By News Desk
ISLAMABAD: Five people were killed — a woman and her daughter among them — and 20 others injured as a passenger bus collided head-on with a trailer in the Bhakkar city of Punjab on Saturday.
Police officials said the bus was on its way to Mansehra from Karachi. The dead and wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital.
In a separate incident in Okara, two people died and nine others — including females and children — sustained burn injuries as a fire erupted in a passenger van at Okara. Rescue officials and firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the blaze, a private news channel reported.
Rescue officials said the fire took place owing to a short circuit fire. The nine wounded were said to be in a critical condition.
