close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 9, 2019

Bus-trailer collision kills five in Bhakkar

Top Story

A
APP
June 9, 2019

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Five people were killed — a woman and her daughter among them — and 20 others injured as a passenger bus collided head-on with a trailer in the Bhakkar city of Punjab on Saturday.

Police officials said the bus was on its way to Mansehra from Karachi. The dead and wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In a separate incident in Okara, two people died and nine others — including females and children — sustained burn injuries as a fire erupted in a passenger van at Okara. Rescue officials and firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the blaze, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said the fire took place owing to a short circuit fire. The nine wounded were said to be in a critical condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story