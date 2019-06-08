PHF invites Olympians to discuss issues

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has invited members of the Olympians forum for a meeting to discuss issues confronting the game, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The meeting will be held at the residence of PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Monday (tomorrow).

According to sources, a heated discussion is expected between the PHF high officials and members of the Olympians forum, led by former Pakistan captain Manzoor Junior.

The meeting is part of PHF’s efforts to gain support of former greats for resolution of issues confronting national hockey including the shortage of funds and team’s participation in international events.

A press conference is also expected after the meeting in which important decisions could be announced regarding domestic hockey events, National Hockey Championship, team’s preparation for SAF Games and federation’s overdue plan to organise a profession hockey league.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that former Pakistan captain Samiullah was not invited for the meeting. Some other Olympians, who have differences with the PHF, will also not be part of the meeting.