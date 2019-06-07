close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

Farzam bags Faizullah Tennis title

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Farzam Raja (student of City School Murree Road) won the Lt Col Faizullah Khan Khattak Shaheed Tennis Tournament beating M Faisal 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The tournament was organized by Punjab Long Tennis Association (PLTA). Brig Zaman Niazi Director General Army Heritage Foundation was the chief guest of the occasion who gave away the prizes. He appreciated Tournament Director Inamul Haq for organizing a tournament after the name of Shaheed every month. On behalf of PLTA a shield was presented to the chief guest by Brig. Zahid Hussain.

Also present on the occasion were Lt. Col Imran, Lt. Col Shahzad, Capt. Hamza, Capt. Harris and Abdul Rehman.Tournament Director Inamul Haq said that PLTA Iftikhar Ahmad Rao and Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik had given him a free hand to organize a tournament every month. “I am thankful to PLTA top Syed Rizwan Mashadi(Senior Vice President PLTA) for providing the required facilities and shields for the tournament,” Inam said.

